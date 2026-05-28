Old-School Sitcom Mainstay Dead at 94: Son Confirms Death of Howard Storm

Howard Storm, the veteran television director and former stand-up comic who helped shape some of America’s most beloved sitcoms, died Tuesday at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 94.

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Storm’s son, Anthony Storm, confirmed the death to The Hollywood Reporter and said his father died of natural causes.

Storm built a long and influential career in television comedy, directing episodes of hit series including Mork & Mindy, Taxi, Full House, Laverne & Shirley, Happy Days, and The Odd Couple. His work spanned decades and helped define the rhythm and style of network sitcoms during television’s golden era.

Born in 1931, Storm began his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian before moving into directing. He performed in New York clubs during the 1950s and 1960s and worked alongside rising comedy stars of the era. His sharp timing and understanding of live audiences later became trademarks of his directing style.

Storm transitioned into television after comedian Jonathan Winters encouraged him to pursue directing. He quickly became a trusted figure in Hollywood comedy production and earned praise for his ability to balance fast-paced humor with character-driven storytelling.

Howard Storm Was Most Known For ‘Mork & Mindy’

One of Howard Storm’s most recognized directing credits came from the ABC sitcom Mork & Mindy, which starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber. The series became a major hit in the late 1970s and introduced Williams to mainstream television audiences. Storm directed multiple episodes and helped guide the show’s energetic comedic tone.

Storm also directed feature films, including the 1985 comedy Once Bitten, which starred a young Jim Carrey in one of his earliest movie roles. Although television remained his primary focus, colleagues respected his versatility and steady leadership on set.

Actors and crew members often described Howard Storm as calm, funny, and deeply professional. Industry peers credited him with creating supportive working environments while maintaining the fast production schedules common in sitcom television.

Storm leaves behind a legacy tied closely to the rise of classic American sitcom television. Generations of viewers watched programs shaped by his direction.