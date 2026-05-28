Author Dies of Cervical Cancer: Piper J. Drake Was 49

Romance and speculative fiction author Piper J. Drake died May 18 after battling cervical cancer. She was 49.

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Family members and publishing colleagues confirmed her death in public tributes posted online this week. An obituary identified Drake by her legal name, Lalana Dararutana, and stated that she died in Stony Brook, New York. Messages shared by friends and fellow writers described her as a beloved figure within the romance and science-fiction writing communities.

Drake built a successful career writing romantic suspense, paranormal romance, fantasy and science fiction. Readers knew her for bestselling series including True Heroes, Safeguard, and Mythwoven. Her novels blended action, romance and fantasy elements while drawing loyal audiences across varied genres.

Born Sept. 15, 1976, Drake studied biology before beginning a career in life sciences and regulatory affairs. She later turned toward fiction writing and published work under both Piper J. Drake and PJ Schnyder. Her early books focused on science fiction, steampunk and paranormal romance before she expanded into romantic suspense.

‘True Heroes’ Is Piper J. Drake’s Longest Series

Drake launched her romance-writing career in 2015 with the Safeguard series through Carina Press. She gained wider recognition the following year when Grand Central Publishing released Extreme Honor, the first installment in her True Heroes military romance series. Critics and readers praised her fast-paced storytelling and emotionally grounded characters.

Outside publishing, Drake remained active in podcasting and fan communities. She co-hosted podcasts, appeared at conventions and frequently interacted with readers online. Fellow authors remembered her warmth, generosity and enthusiasm for mentoring newer writers. Several social media tributes described her as deeply supportive within the romance industry.

Her official website lists more than 30 published works, including novels, novellas and short fiction across romance and speculative genres. She also maintained active involvement in gaming, fandom culture and reader events throughout her career.

Friends noted that Drake continued writing even while confronting serious illness. Online tributes from readers and publishers praised both her creative work and her kindness toward fans.