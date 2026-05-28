2 ‘Modern Family’ Stars Just Moved in Together

More than six years after Modern Family ended, two of the TV show’s stars have decided to move in together.

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Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, who played brother and sister Alex and Luke Dunphy on the hit show for 11 seasons, are now roommates.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Winter discussed living with her old castmate in Los Angeles. She also shares time in Nashville, where she previously lived with her ex, Luke Benward, and their four dogs.

“It’s funny because I spend more time out here now,” she said, referring to Los Angeles. “And I rent a house with Nolan. People ask me about a Modern Family reboot, but Nolan and I are real roommates now. So it’s like we’re having our own little Modern Family reboot, but it’s just the two of us living together. So I see him every day.”

The actress further pointed out that others would find her and Gould’s dynamic pretty entertaining. “I’m not gonna lie, when we sit there at night, and we watch, like, Temptation Island together, it’s pretty hilarious,” she said. “So we have thought about it,” she says, of letting people in on their day-to-day interactions. “We’re just like, people would find this really funny.”

Winter and Gould Have Continued to Remain Close

In 2025, Winter opened up about her friendship with Gould, stating he was her “best friend.”

I’m extremely close to Nolan,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “He plays my little brother, and he and I are still best friends.”

Winter also reflected on Modern Family’s success during its 11-season run.

“I was 11 when it started. I don’t think I had any idea of if it was going to be successful or not,” she admitted. “I was just like, ‘Oh, awesome, I got a job.’ What I was so excited for was to get the chance to work with Al Bundy [Ed O’Neill, who played her grandfather, Jay Pritchett].”

The actress further shared, “But once the show started, it was an immediate hit, and it was so exciting to have that opportunity. And being on the same show for so long? I feel like that doesn’t really happen anymore.”

She went on to share how difficult it was to say goodbye to the cast after the show ended. “It was hard,” she explained. “We were like a real family. It was weird knowing it would just be over, and I wouldn’t get to see everybody all the time anymore. It was like, wait, yeah, wait, we’re not going to be together on Monday? So on the one hand, I didn’t want it to end, but at the same time, I was ready to start something new as an adult.”