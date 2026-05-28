Revered Musician Dies Just Days Before His Birthday: John Eaton Was 91

Jazz pianist and American music champion John Eaton died May 24 at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, just five days before his 92nd birthday.

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Per The Washington Post, his death was shared by his daughter.

Eaton spent more than six decades performing, teaching and promoting the Great American Songbook, earning recognition as one of Washington’s most respected jazz figures.

Born in Washington on May 29, 1934, Eaton learned piano by ear as a child before receiving classical instruction from composer Alexander Lipsky. His father introduced him to standards by George and Ira Gershwin and other American songwriters, influences that shaped Eaton’s lifelong devotion to jazz and popular music.

John Eaton Was A Skilled Improviser

Eaton graduated from Yale University in 1956 and soon chose a career in jazz performance over academia. He developed a reputation for elegant improvisation and broad musical knowledge while performing in Washington piano bars and lounges. During his years as leader of the house band at Blues Alley, he accompanied celebrated musicians including Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Clark Terry, and Zoot Sims.

Audiences praised Eaton for blending humor, storytelling, and sophisticated musicianship. He frequently performed themed concerts devoted to composers such as Hoagy Carmichael, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin. He also partnered with the Smithsonian Institution for lecture-concert programs that explored the history of American music and aired nationally on public radio.

Eaton recorded numerous albums during his career, many through the Chiaroscuro label. In 1988, he joined the Steinway Concert Artist roster and later performed at the White House during the Reagan administration. Critics and fellow musicians admired his ability to connect jazz traditions with classical influences while preserving the spirit of American standards.

Friends and colleagues remembered Eaton as both a gifted performer and a passionate educator who encouraged audiences to value American composers alongside European classical masters.

His death closes a remarkable chapter in American jazz history, but his recordings, lectures and performances continue to preserve the music he spent a lifetime celebrating.