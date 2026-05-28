‘I Know This Is Disappointing’: DJ Backs out of Big Tour

A DJ known for playing at Coachella and Lollapalooza stepped back from a major tour, announcing the decision in a candid social media post.

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Georgia Magree, better known to fans as GG Magree, took to Instagram recently to let fans know she was dropping out of the Dead Dollz tour, which also featured other edgy indie women acts like Mimi Barks and Little Miss Nasty.

“I hate even having to say this, but I’ve decided to step down from the Dead Dollz tour,” the “Save My Grave” DJ began in her April 26 post. “This wasn’t a light decision. Performing is everything to me; being on stage with you is where I feel the most alive.”

However, Magree admitted she knew the sad news would be a letdown to her fans.

“I know this is disappointing & I feel that with you,” she continued. “Truly. Thank you for riding with me, for showing up, for giving me your energy every single night.”

The “Tear You Apart” artist encouraged her fans to show up still and support the Dead Dollz tour, which wrapped in San Diego on May 10 after nearly thirty shows across the United States.

“That said, the rest of the lineup are incredible artists, and they put on one hell of a show. Please still go, support them, and lose your mind the way you always do,” Magree added.

The Australian singer and DJ promised her fans that she’d “be back” before punching out with, “I love you.”

Follow-Up Posts Reveal Why GG Magree May Have Stepped Back From the Dead Dollz Tour

Of course, fans showed their support in the comments section.

“Hope you’re alright. Take care and come back to Austin when the time is right for you,” one comment under the post read.

However, Magree’s straightforward response to this comment shed light on what was going on…

“I may b there [Austin] w @brothel.brothel on monday hehehe,” the DJ shot back.

Indeed, it seems GG Magree may have ditched her remaining dates on the Dead Dollz tour in favor of doing a two-week stint alongside Two Feet and Brothel, who describe themselves as “witchhouse with a mix of dark, sexy sad boy vibes.” Who could resist?

DJ and singer GG Magree performs at Coachella on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

On May 15, Magree pointedly posted about her triumphant final show on the “mini-tour.”

“& that concludes my surprise guest mini tour with @brothel.brothel & @twofeetmusic,” she wrote alongside several snaps from the tour.

“What an insanely fun 2 weeks of shows! thank you for bringing me out last min and reminding me how inspiring touring is supposed to be,” she added, perhaps throwing a bit of shade at the tour she ditched.

“Excited for what’s next,” she teased.