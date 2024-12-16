7-tourists-hospitalized-after-drinking-cocktails-at-resort-in-fiji

On Saturday Dec. 14th, seven tourists were hospitalized after drinking cocktails at the Warwick Fiji resort.

According to People, the guests, including one American, became ill after consuming alcoholic drinks at the five star resort in Fiji. The Associated Press said, though, that it’s “too soon to know if tainted alcohol was involved.”

The following day, the Fiji Times reported that the tourists were brought to Sigatoka Hospital. Symptoms included “nausea, vomiting and neurological symptoms.” The Ministry of Health & Medical Services said that the patients’ ages range from 18 to 56 years old.

The Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force are currently investigating the incident. On Facebook, Viliame “Bill” Gavoka, the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji and Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation, wrote that two patients were discharged on Monday. He also confirmed that another two patients were “in stable condition.”

“Our thoughts are with the affected guests and their families during this time, and we are ensuring that they receive the best medical care possible,” his post read.” We are reassured that their condition this morning was stable, and we do hope their condition continues to improve.”

“This is an extremely isolated incident, affecting only these seven guests at a specific bar within the Resort,” Gavoka continued. “No other incidents have been reported either at the resort, or across Fiji. The resort has been operating in Fiji successfully for many years and holds a strong reputation.”

Warwick Gives a Statement About The Incident

After news traveled about the incident, Warwick Resort shared a statement with People.

“We are aware of the recent news regarding suspected alcohol poisoning. Please rest assured that we are taking this matter very seriously and are currently conducting a thorough investigation,” the resort said. “We are also awaiting the health authorities test result report to gather all necessary information.”

“At this moment, we do not have conclusive details, but we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our guests,” the statement continued. “We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.”

People also reached out to Fiji’s Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force for an update, but they did not respond.