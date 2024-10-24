2 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Large Waves Sweeps Tourists Out to Sea in Hawaii

Two tourists died and another was hospitalized after they were swept out to sea by a large wave off Kei Iki Beach in Haleiwa, Hawaii last week.

Honolulu Police confirmed to KHON-TV that the deceased woman was identified as Susie Jett. She, her daughter Laura Rich, and an unidentified 63-year-old California man were swimming on Monday, Oct. 14, when they were hit by a large wave.

Honolulu EMS and Ocean Safety spokesperson Shayne Enright stated lifeguards had swum out to the victims and used a rescue board to bring them back to shore. However, the group was stuck in the water for 15 to 20 minutes before the rescue could be completed.

By the time lifeguards could get to them, the woman and her daughter were “unresponsive.”

The California man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jett was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to her injuries. It was revealed that Jett received over 45 minutes of CPR.

KHON-TV further reported that a high surf advisory was in effect around the time the trio was hit by the massive wave.

The Woman’s Daughter Is Recovering in Hawaii After Being Hit By the Same Massive Wave

Rich was also transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Shawn McGraw, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for the victims, stated that RIch is now “awake and responsive” but is on oxygen. McGraw noted that Doctors continue to run tests to monitor her recovery and overall well-being.

“Laura’s husband, Bryan, has rushed to Hawaii to be by his family’s side,” McGraw explained. “But the sudden nature of this emergency has left them with unexpected financial burdens.”

The funds raised will go towards the family’s medical bills and other expenses. So far, nearly $10,000 has been raised.

McGraw also shared a message from Rich. “I have had several people ask, so I thought it would be easiest to post this here. With the unexpected end-of-life costs, medical expenses already piling up, costs associated with travel changes, Bryan’s travel expenses, plus upcoming PT, OT, and counseling appts, and any other costs we haven’t processed through yet, literally every dollar matters and we cannot express the gratitude we have and the love we have felt from our village. So very grateful for every one of you.”

Outside the GoFundMe, McGraw stated that a Meal Train was set up for when the Rich family returned from Hawaii.

