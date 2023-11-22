‘Tortured’ Travis Kelce Reacts To His Old Tweets Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce is handling the resurfacing of his old tweets from 2009 to 2011 with humor and candidness, shrugging off the attention and making light of his past online musings that recently went viral.

In an episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis, 34, lightheartedly remarked on the wave of attention his old posts received, admitting that he has been attempting to delete them since his professional football career began in 2013.

“What a year that was,” Travis joked, reflecting on the unearthed tweets. “What was I even doing in some of these tweets?”

The Kansas City Chiefs star quipped that he has been “tortured” since the tweets resurfaced, amusingly mentioning how he faced a barrage of comments, particularly around his singing on Jason’s A Philly Special Christmas album.

Amid the banter about his past tweets, Travis humorously recalled his old posts, including one about outsmarting a teacher in class, admitting he has no memory of it.

Taylor Swift’s fans have responded positively to the resurfaced tweets, praising Travis for not posting “problematic things” and finding humor in his old tweets, especially considering his romantic ties to the Grammy-winning artist.

travis kelce’s old tweets perfectly encapsulate what twitter once was. dudes expressing themselves without fear of judgement during study hall — James (@CaucasianJames) November 16, 2023

However, despite the attention the tweets have garnered, Swift has yet to comment on the matter or publicly acknowledge her relationship with Travis since they were first linked in September.

In a recent cover story for WSJ. Magazine, Travis spoke about his relationship with Swift, praising her for handling the intense scrutiny she faces in the public eye and referring to her as a “genius” songwriter. He hinted at a mysterious “Cupid” who played a role in bringing them together, leading fans to speculate that it might be Kansas City Chiefs fan Jason Sudeikis.

As Travis Kelce continues to handle the playful uproar over his past tweets, his candor and humor seem to win over both fans and listeners, adding a lighter touch to the spotlight surrounding his personal life and relationship with Taylor Swift.