Tori Spelling Twins With Daughter In Sweater And Jeans Combo

Tori Spelling shared adorable photos of her and her 13-year-old daughter Stella McDermott’s twinning for a glam session on Instagram and her fans can’t handle the cuteness.

Tori Spelling and Daughter Stella’s Mommy-and-Me Glam Session

Talk about twinning! Tori Spelling and her daughter Stella were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session. The photos were for the beauty line Petite ‘n Pretty. The brand is a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young creatives. “I’m so excited I discovered Petite ‘n Pretty for Stella this year,” Tori also wrote on Instagram, posting photos from the shoot. “Their non-toxic, age-appropriate shades are perfect for teens exploring makeup and will get them out of YOUR makeup drawer,” she added.

In the photos for the line, Spelling and Stella are wearing matching beige sweaters and jeans while holding hands, sporting identical blonde locks. Stella also wears a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while putting makeup on her mom in another shot. It’s an adorable photo session, and Stella definitely inherited her mother’s modeling skills.

In the caption, Spelling vouches that the makeup products would make a great last-minute gift or stocking stuffer for the tweens and teens. Her fans in the comments are loving the mommy-and-me photos. “Prettiest duo!” one comment stated. “Omg she’s adorable, love this!” another fan said.