Tori Spelling Returns To The Peach Pit With Her Kids In Ultimate Throwback

Tori Spelling recently introduced her kids to an important part of her Beverly Hills 90210 history. The actress took them all on a trip to a recreation of the Peach Pit, where she and the rest of the 90210 gang used to hang out on screen.

Spelling Welcomed Family And Friends To Peach Pit Replica

“My family & fans head to The Peach Pit this week…” Spelling captioned a series of photos of her family, fans, and the recreated diner. “On my latest episode of #AtHomeWithTori out now on @vizioWatchFree+ on demand I decide to create, cook, and serve up a special in person event as a give back to my super fans!”

Spelling and her kids welcomed a group of her “Super Fans” into the replica Peach Pit, where she served them Peach Pit Daiquiris, mini burgers, and “Donna’s popcorn ice cream sandwiches.”

“We played trivia, practiced our turn to camera opening 90210 credit poses, looked at some amazing one of a kind memorabilia, and had a lot of much needed laughs. It was so special connecting MY family to my 90210 Fan Family!” Spelling gushed.

“This episode meant a lot to me in so many ways,” the actress continued. “Hope you enjoy it and please know how eternally grateful I am to all our amazing fans over the past 30 years! I wish I could cook for you all in person!! Hopefully one day. xo.”

Spelling And ‘#1 Super Fan’ Connected At Event

Spelling also shouted out one special fan, Darren Martin. “[He] started as my #1super fan and has turned into one of my best friends,” she explained. “He flew all the way from Canada to be there with me and brought me and my kiddos such special memorabilia. D you mean the world to me. I’m so grateful for our friendship!”

Martin responded, writing, “Anything for you lady! The food you made was AMAZING and getting to meet your kiddos was super cool! Love ya!” Other fans chimed in in the comments section.

“Wow! Such a cool thing to do! I absolutely love 90210! Best show ever!!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “This is so cool. Great Family picture. Awesome Family. Love you all Tori.” Beverly Hills 90210 made a huge star out of Spelling, and fans of the show loved seeing her children get to celebrate and learn more about her time on the show.

