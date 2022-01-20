Tori Spelling Looks Downright Witchy In Latest Promo For Her Video Game

Tori Spelling took to Instagram to share a shot from a forthcoming horror video game she is working on called Ghosts. Judging from the setting of the shot and the wickedly divine look on her face, Spelling is feeling her new gig and excited to become part of the video game world. She says that, if nothing else comes of it, at least her kids are super excited to get to play a game with their famous mom in it.

9021OH!

Tori Spelling, best known for her stint on the 90’s soapy drama Beverly Hills 90210 has truly branched out in the last decade with reality TV gigs, writing books, screenwriting, and television production. Her IMDB is stacked with work, and now with her also starring in the forthcoming Jed Shepard game Ghosts, she is clearly not comfortable resting on her laurels and would rather be working.

Ghosts is a live full motion video game that will release in 2022 and is made by the aforementioned Shepard, who is famous for his pandemic horror film, Host, which blew up in 2020. As you can see from Spelling’s face, she is clearly having fun with the role and is getting quite into it.

Witches Get Stitches

For those who don’t know, a FMV (full motion video game) is basically an interactive movie where the player picks how the story plays out. Though very little is known about Ghosts or Spelling’s role in the game, it seems clear from the shot and her description she is playing a psychic in the game, but that is all we have to whet our whistles right now.

