Tori Spelling Breaks Silence on Death of ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Costar Shannen Doherty

Giving herself a day to reflect, Tori Spelling broke her silence about the death of Beverly Hills 90210 costar and friend, Shannen Doherty in a special tribute on Instagram.

In the post, Spelling stated that Doherty would say “f— them” if she told her she felt pressure to have to summarize on social media their 36-year relationship. She also stated she felt grief for a fire whose flame went out too soon.

“I was 15 when Shan and I met,” Tori Spelling recalled about Shannen Doherty. “I was the boss’s daughter with no voice and she was the star with a big voice. She took me under her wing. She gave me the belief I had a voice and was worthy. We became fast best friends.”

Spelling also shared that she and Doherty were each other’s wing woman, true confidantes, support systems who helped navigate through bad relationships, roommates of sorts at times, travel buddies, and so much more.

“She always stuck up for me. Always had my back,” Tori Spelling continued. “Always believed in me when I didn’t or couldn’t believe in myself. We were young. We let a lot of outside and inside influences influence our friendship. In a world where we often don’t get to make up with the childhood friendships that formed so much of the adult you become, we got that chance.”

Tori Spelling then stated she was grateful that she and Shannen Doherty were able to reconnect and be friends once more.

Tori Spelling Describes Shannen Doherty As a ‘Rebel’ in An Era When Most Women Didn’t Feel Comfortable Being Strong

Continuing to speak about her good friend Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling summarized just how strong the late actress really was.

“She was a rebel in an era when most women didn’t feel comfortable being strong,” Spelling pointed out. The fellow actress noted Doherty didn’t even try, she just was. “She empowered sexiness, strength, 2 f— given, empathy, and all topped off with wicked humor! Her sardonic humor was one of my faves. And, no one made a frito pie like Shan!”

Tori went on to add on special remark for her good friend. “Shan… I’ll carry the torch on. Take on my power! And I’ll stay rebellious for you. Love you with all my heart. Always.”

Shannen Doherty tragically passed away on Saturday, July 13, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old.