These Are The Ultimate Hair Color Trends For The Fall Season

Fall is here, which means it’s time to bust out the cozy sweaters and buy a PSL (or two). And for many of us, it’s also time to switch up our looks with new hair colors.

This fall’s hottest hair trends range from modern mauve browns to golden coppers. We break down this year’s most stylish cool-weather colors (and how to get the looks yourself).

Chunky Caramel Highlights

Also called peanut butter cup or buttery cup hair, this is our all-time favorite Fall 2021 trend. This look combines rich, chocolatey browns and golden caramel highlights. The result is a multidimensional color that’s both classic and modern.



Peanut butter cup hair is what the chunky highlights of the ‘90s wished they could be. Luckily, we just had to wait until 2021 to get them.

Rich Mahogany Merlots

Every year, we see some iteration of “red” reappear in time for fall. But this unique blend of juicy purples and espresso undertones takes the cake. Goodbye, red velvet; hello, mahogany merlot.



Mahogany merlot is a unique blend of reds, purples, and browns. Overtone’s Merlot conditioner kit allows you to personalize your red to purple ratio, ensuring you get just the right color at home.

(Overtone)

Bronde Blends

After 2020, many of us started to prioritize convenience and comfort. Just because we want to dye our hair doesn’t mean we’re ready to commit to a complicated upkeep routine. Our perfect solution? Bronde.



This effortless blend of brown and blonde requires minimal effort to maintain on existing brunettes. By keeping the blonde off the roots, you no longer have to worry about being a week (er, a month) late in getting a touch-up.

Mauve Brown

Blondes might get to transition easily into rose gold hues, but brunettes get mauve. Mauve-brown hair is a modern twist on classic mahogany. The shade is lighter, cooler, and easy to wear.



Overtone’s Original Rose Gold system adds flirty pops of pink-purple hues to brown hair. The change is subtle enough to incorporate into your everyday look while still feeling like you shook things up.

Dark Chocolate

We often associate darker colors with cooler weather. Dark, glossy chocolate hair is bold, sexy, and looks great with the warm jewel tones of autumn.



Making the jump to dark brown can seem like a huge leap for fair-haired folks. Fortunately, Overtone’s gentle Espresso Brown conditioner hydrates while it colors. So, you can have the dark roast hair of your dreams without the drab split ends.

(Overtone)

Delicate Cinnamon Copper

This gorgeous blend of shimmery golds and warm copper is last up on the Fall 2021 hair trend train. The best part about this color is its versatility—lighten it to a metallic sherbert or darken it for warm, rusty vibes.



Overtone suggests keeping your skin tone and eye color in mind. “Those are big north stars in your navigation,” the brand says. Fair skin tones would look best in a ginger color, while darker skin tones would rock a true copper shade best.