Tony Romo Claims Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Marriage References Were a ‘Joke’

Yes, Tony Romo has been continuously referring to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s wife. No, it hasn’t been on accident. But don’t get too excited, the couple isn’t secretly married.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been raising eyebrows with his seemingly accidental husband and wife-comments. He’s made so many of them that Swifties have wondered if he’s accidentally telling a secret.

On Dec. 10th, Romo spotted the singer in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium while broadcasting the Bills game and said, “As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience. Or, I’m sorry, his girlfriend.”

On Jan. 22, he was giving commentary at another Bills game and seemed to slip again when the camera zoomed in on Swift standing in front of Jason Kelce, and he said “There’s your brother-in-law, right behind you.”

Tony Romo refers to Jason Kelce as Taylor Swift's brother-in-law.



Unless Tony knows something we don't, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not married. But we can safely assume he REALLY wants it to happen. pic.twitter.com/OxfS85JlPq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

Those are, of course, only a few examples of Tony Romo’s gaffes.

Tony Romo Says People ‘Go Crazy’ About His Ongoing Taylor Swift Joke

Come to find out, Romo has been intentionally messing with people. The reason he decided to start the ongoing joke is because someone did the same thing to him when he was dating pop singer Jessica Simpson from 2007 to 2009.

“It’s a joke,” he admitted to CBS Sports. “Someone did that to me back in the day. … People come up to me all the time [asking], ‘What do you know?’ People love it and go crazy for it.”

The 43-year-old added that the fun has been with good intentions, and he made sure to give props to Taylor Swift for bringing new fans to the NFL since so many people have been spreading hate about it.

“It’s Taylor,” he continued. “She’s just as big a personality as anybody in the world right now. I think it’s a great thing that she’s at football games. I think it just adds value, and I think our team does it the right way. … It just comes out organically.”

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, we’ll see if Romo keeps the joke running through the Super Bowl on Jan. 11 before all the Swifties catch on.