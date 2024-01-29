Taylor Swift Meets Tony Romo After He Accidentally Called Her Travis Kelce’s ‘Wife’

Tony Romo has accidentally referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s “wife” on multiple occasions, but the “Karma” singer doesn’t seem to mind.

Taylor Swift met the NFL commentator on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Swift and Romo chat among the crowd as Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, listens in.

After telling Tony Romo he was great at his job, Romo replied that she was even better at hers. “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set,” Swift said with a smile.

“Yeah,” Romo responded before giving Taylor Swift a friendly fist bump.

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

Tony Romo is ‘Manifesting’ Taylor Swift’s Marriage to Travis Kelce

Tony Romo’s first swoon-worthy slip came on December 10, while commentating on the Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience – er, I’m sorry. Girlfriend!” he corrected quickly. “Not yet,” another commentator laughed.

The second blunder came on Christmas Day. In the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he once again referred to the superstar pair as a married couple.

“And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend,” Romo said. “You’ve been down that road with that before,” Jim Nantz replied.

Tony Romo’s repeated error of course sparked a mass of “manifesting” jokes across the internet, with Swifties everywhere claiming the NFL commentator was simply speaking the marriage into existence.

Tony Romo is a swiftie. he’s manifesting ✨ https://t.co/q9v7kbmHDR — Les ☀️ (@_ughLeslie) December 11, 2023

The Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Sunday, punching Travis Kelce’s ticket to the Super Bowl. As Taylor Swift will no doubt be in attendance, rumors are already circulating that Tony Romo’s dreams could soon come true with a proposal in Las Vegas.