Tony Romo Accidentally Calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s Wife… Again

Looks like Tony Romo just can’t resist giving Taylor Swift the honorary title of Travis Kelce’s wife… once again. It’s a whole new level of “relationship goals” in the world of sports commentary.

During the second quarter of the Christmas Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL commentator inadvertently used the wrong title when referring to the singer-songwriter. Instead of identifying her as Kelce’s girlfriend, he mistakenly referred to her as his wife.

ESPN shared a video on Instagram showcasing the mixup. In the video, Swift can be seen standing up, cheering on Kelce. The camera then quickly shifts its focus to Kelce. “And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend,” Romo blunders in the clip. “You’ve been down that road with that before,” fellow broadcaster Jim Nantz quipped.

The Internet Tore Into Tony Romo for His Taylor Swift Fumble

Of course, this isn’t the first time Romo has fumbled with Swift’s relationship status. During last week’s Bills-Chiefs game, Romo committed the same error. The camera shifted its focus from Kelce to Swift, capturing him smiling and seated in the stands.

“As you see, Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo blurted out, before realizing his mistake. “Ahh, I’m sorry. Girlfriend!” Yet again, a fellow commentator seems bemused by the rookie mistake. “Not yet,” his co-commentator retorted while chuckling.

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift in the audience.” -Announcer



Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/O7LC6E8k04 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023

After the incident on Monday, fans flocked to social media to shake off their bad blood about the situation. “Tony Romo saw the future,” one Taylor Swift fan wrote under the ESPN post. “Romo predicts all the plays, this one is coming true too,” another fan agreed.

Finally, one NFL fan was nonplussed with alchemy at play. “Between [Romo’s] mouth and the constant panning to this chick whenever Kelce makes a play, I turned on the NBA,” they wrote.

The pop superstar enjoyed her holiday in Kansas City with her family, where boyfriend Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders. Andrea, the mother, and Scott Swift, the father, accompanied the singer as they entered Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

To everyone’s surprise, Austin Swift, her brother, disguised himself as Santa Claus. As Swift entered the stadium, she walked hand in hand with her brother, while her parents trailed behind them.

Taylor Swift wore her hair half up with a black bow and showcased “T” earrings. However, later in the game, she scored a style touchdown by sporting a festive Santa hat featuring Kelce’s number “87”.