Tom Wyner, ‘Power Rangers’ & ‘Buffy the Vampire’ Star, Dies at 77

Fans of 1990s cartoons are mourning after receiving some somber news. Tom Wyner, the voice actor who was featured in hit productions such as Powe Rangers, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Digimon, passed away on July 16.

Mobile Monicker, the agency that represented the late actor was the first to report the news. In a statement following his passing, the agency noted that Wyner had a “lasting impact” on every person that he encountered.

Tom Wyner Dead at 77

“Tom was absolutely enthralled by the opportunity to meet his fans, sharing his own passions and inspiring them to chase after their dreams,” Mobile Monicker said.

“He poured his heart and soul into every encounter, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. His beautiful and kindred spirit will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

Wenden Lee Pays Tribute to Late Actor

Following Wyner’s passing, tribute began to pour in by the multitude for the late actor. Among those who paid homage was fellow voice actor Wenden Lee.

In her tribute to Wyner, Lee described him a “wildly talented,” and expressed her joy in working with him.

“Losing voice actor Tom Wyner is a sad one,” Lee said. “I’ve worked with Tom since the beginning. He was wildly talented, confidant, intelligent, funny, restless, a handful at times – Loved animals, cooking & food. Sending healing light to all who knew & appreciated him. Farewell Friend.”