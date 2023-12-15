Camden Toy, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Actor, Dead at 68

Camden Toy, known for playing various characters in the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died. The 68-year-old actor passed after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Viewers may not have recognized Toy as the actor often wore prosthetics in his roles. In a press release, Juliet Landau, who played Drusilla on the show, memorialized the actor. She said, “From the first moment we met, I knew he was special. Under the visage of the monster he was made up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He’s been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly.”

Before his passing, Toy’s partner Bethany Henderson described Toy’s battle with cancer. In early December, Henderson posted to Facebook that things were looking dire for the actor.

“He was diagnosed in February last year after months of mysterious pain. For many reasons, we were very hopeful for, at least, a longer and more fruitful time on planet Earth. Even the more recent challenges felt more like a hiccup in progress. Unfortunately, it looks like we’ve reached the end of the road with the doctor’s treatments,” Henderson wrote.

On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, fans may most remember Toy as the monster dubbed Gentleman, the demon Gnarl, and as a vampire. He also appeared in the spinoff Angel as well.

Friends Remember Camden Toy

Outside of the TV show, Toy appeared in multiple TV shows and movies including Good Nite Burbank, The Bay, Bedeviled, and Average Joe. He also was a screenwriter working on TV shows, a film, and a graphic novel.

Actor Doug Jones remembered his friend in a statement. He wrote, “We may have met on the set of Buffy as two hideous looking ‘Gentlemen,’ but that only sparked a dear friendship that would continue for twenty-four years. It’s rare to find a man so joyful, smiley, smart, giggly, huggy, good at listening with his heart, and accessible always to anyone he knew, including his many fans. May he rest in God’s peace.”

Gregori Martin, producer on The Bay, said, “Camden was always always such a talent and joy to work with. It’s no wonder he was a fan favorite on The Bay. I am so grateful for the times I got to work with him and will certainly cherish those memories.”