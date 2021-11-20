Tom Selleck’s Daughter Hannah Has ‘Baywatch’ Vibes In Leggy Photoshoot

Hannah Selleck is so much more than just the daughter of Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck. She has set herself apart from her famous name, and made massive strides in her own equestrian career, jumping horses at a show level and running her own stable quite successfully.

But when she is not jumping horses and winning blue ribbons, Hannah appears to genuinely love going to the beach and taking photos (like most humans). But her photos do set her apart, as half of these lovely shots look like they could be used for a reboot of Baywatch (and we mean that as a compliment).

Hannah Selleck Shows Off Long, Tanned Legs

When most of us go to the beach and take some snaps when we are feeling ourselves, often we look back upon said snaps with slight disappointment. We never quite look as cool as we thought we did when we took the pic. The same cannot be said about Hannah Selleck, who can take a casual beach shot and it looks like a professional, five star photo shoot.

And that arched leg and wide smile proves that she knows the camera likes her, and she seems to like it right back. We call that a symbiotic relationship. Also, she manages to get the shot in what looks like a completely empty beach, which, for L.A, is unheard of. We don’t know how she pulled it off, but credit where credit is due.

Hannah Gives Us Suit Envy

Though it’s starting to cool off in the rest of the US, it’s obviously still a beach-goer’s paradise in California. Hannah’s suit looks very modest with its sleeves and full coverage, but some sheer, peek-a-boo style cutouts give it an edgy vibe that elevates the suit from prim and proper to something a bit more sexy and dangerous.

If Hannah ever decided to make a career out of this Baywatch style look, she’s a shoo-in if producers ever decide to make a reboot of the show. She’s obviously a fan of the beach and has the sun kissed looks that casting directors can’t get enough of. She wouldn’t even have to name drop her famous dad, all she’d have to do is let them take a gander through her Instagram page. Who’s with us?