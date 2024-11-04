tom-holland-says-he-googles-girlfriend-zendaya-because-of-this-reason

In a recent interview on Samah Dada’s “On The Menu” podcast, Tom Holland admitted that he googles his girlfriend, Zendaya, from time to time to make sure she’s OK.

According to Page Six, the actor explained that his anxiety causes him to occasionally check up on her, especially since he isn’t on social media. The “Spider-man: Homecoming” actor said, “I’m not on socials, and I delete (the apps) when I’m not using (them). So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing — but like I’ll check, to see if everything’s good and just make sure we’re all cool.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre via Getty Images)

He continued, “So I just give it a little Google, look (through) the news, and I’m like, ‘She’s good. We’re fine.'”

This isn’t the first time Holland has shown his protectiveness over the “Euphoria” actress. At the launch for Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer Bero the actor was seen moving paparazzi aside that had swarmed around Zendaya.

The moment was caught on video, which shows a crowd of paparazzi and fans gathering closely around the actress. Holland quickly steps in, moving someone aside to clear a path for his girlfriend.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor then grabbed the actress by the hand and lead her into the venue. Fans could not get enough of this show of protection as comments began to flood social media.

A Swoon-worthy Couple

Although the duo mostly stays quiet about their relationship, they have shared a few sweet sentiments about each other publicly. In 2021 Holland praised the “Dune” actress telling Backstage that “she was so helpful in the process of his life changing” after his role in Spider-man.

He said, “You can’t really find anything against Zendaya, she’s kind of like the perfect person. It was so wonderful to have someone like her in my corner, to help me grow through that process … Having her as a friend has been so valuable to the success and happiness of my career and life.”