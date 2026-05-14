The CW Show’s Final Season Officially Begins in July

A fan-favorite CW show will officially return for its eighth and final season this July.

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The network recently revealed that Season 8 of All American will have a two-hour premiere on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Leading up to the final season, the CW will also air an hour-long special, All American: The Final Season Special, on June 22.

According to the CW, the special will chart “the journey of the characters who captured the hearts of viewers both on and off the field. The tribute will look back at the show’s most memorable moments, relationships, and milestones, honoring the legacy of a series that has resonated with audiences and redefined the modern sports drama.”

“How do you say goodbye to family? Because that is what these characters, these actors, this All American crew and staff are after, eight beautiful, hard-fought seasons together. Family,” executive producer and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll began in a heartfelt statement.

“This was the question on repeat for all of us as we crafted this final season with long hours, lots of love, and even more tears. And what we realized was that just like when your kids grow up and finally leave home, this wasn’t goodbye… It was a tear-filled I’ll see you soon,” Carroll continued. “So, to our fans who have rocked with us faithfully for over a hundred episodes, we hope you enjoy this final season as much as we enjoyed making it. Thanks for taking this ride with us. We are so grateful for you… And we’ll see you soon.”

The Final Season of CW’s ‘All American’ Takes Place Over One Dramatic Week of the Characters’ Lives

The final season stars Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Bre-Z, Osy Ikhile, Alexis Chikaeze, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Kareem Grimes, and Lauryn Hardy. In Season 8, Jordan, Layla, Coop, Cassius, KJ, Khalil, Amina, and Preach are all chasing their dreams. But as they’ll soon discover, life has a funny way of testing friendships and family ties, especially after the drama of Season 7.

The cast of ‘All American’ attends the season six premiere and 100th episode celebration on March 23, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

After the football cliffhanger at the end of Season 7, the eighth season of All American picks up six months later, but it only covers one very dramatic week in the lives of the Beverly and Crenshaw crew. This week will test everything they’ve been through, reuniting friends and foes and changing the course of their futures forever.

The two-hour season eight premiere of All American will air on Monday, July 13, on The CW. A one-hour special, All American: The Final Season Special, will debut beforehand on Monday, June 22.