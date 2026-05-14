HGTV Star ‘Completely Shocked’ by Third Pregnancy

An HGTV star has announced her third pregnancy, which came as a surprise after she previously struggled with fertility issues.

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Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV’s Hidden Potential and HELP! I Wrecked My House is expecting her third baby with her husband, Brett. The couple, who are already parents to daughters Darla and Hazel, were “completely shocked” by the pregnancy news, as Roth told PEOPLE.

“It was the Monday after the Super Bowl, and we’d been busy hosting friends and family all weekend,” the 41-year-old recalled to the outlet about her advanced maternal age pregnancy. “I was packing for a big family snowboarding trip to Japan and had this thought that maybe I should take a test before we left — just to be safe.”

“And sure enough, it was positive. The lines were super faint, but they were there. I was completely shocked and instantly emotional,” she added.

Roth, who is set to star in the upcoming HGTV show Roast My Rental, shared that she and her husband weren’t expecting to expand their family so quickly. In fact, it’s quite the plot twist after it took a long time to conceive their second daughter, Darla.

“It took us over a year to get pregnant with our second daughter, Darla, and we needed medical intervention, so a spontaneous pregnancy was the last thing I expected,” she revealed. “I immediately ran downstairs to tell my husband, and he had the exact same reaction — total disbelief mixed with excitement.”

“Having two kids already, we both know how much adding another baby changes everything, and I’ll never forget that moment of realizing together, ‘Okay…this is really happening,’ ” Roth added. “There’s nothing else like that feeling.”

HGTV Star Jasmine Roth’s Advice For Anyone Struggling with Pregnancy Nausea: ‘Helped So Much’

Despite the easy conception, the HGTV star admits that pregnancy at an advanced age isn’t a walk in the park. Roth says the last few months have been rough, filled with tough nausea.

“The first 12 weeks were very similar to my previous pregnancies — constant nausea, feeling underwater all day long, totally exhausted,” she confessed. “Reglan was the only thing that really helped.”

HGTV stars Brett Roth and Jasmine Roth in 2019. (Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“I also started paying close attention to my blood sugar and noticed that keeping things balanced made a huge difference. I prioritized protein before anything else — even something simple like parmesan before fruit — and it honestly helped so much,” she added.

“If anyone is struggling with pregnancy nausea, I’d recommend trying a lower glycemic approach,” Roth advised. “And then right around 12 weeks, things improved dramatically. I’ve honestly never experienced pregnancy without feeling sick, so feeling good now has been such a fun and new experience.”

While Roth and her husband know the sex of their baby, they’re keeping it under wraps for now. Sorry, HGTV fans, you’ll just have to wait for the big reveal…