Zendaya Stuns at ‘Dune 2’ Premiere in See-Through Robot Suit

Zendaya embraced the sci-fi theme of Dune: Part Two at the London world premiere, donning Thierry Mugler’s iconic robot-inspired look. On Feb. 15, the actor graced the red carpet at Leicester Square with a jaw-dropping presence. She rocked a stellar metallic space-age ensemble from the legendary French fashion designer’s esteemed fall/winter 1995-1996 collection.

Zendaya appeared mesmerizingly robotic in the futuristic ensemble, seamlessly blending silver metallic armor with audacious plastic cutouts accentuating the bust, legs, and derriere. She certainly eclipsed co-star Timothée Chalamet’s more subdued look.

It seems Thierry Mugler’s estate approves of Zendaya wearing the robot suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere. On Instagram, the Mugler brand posted pictures of Zendaya at the premiere.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya attend the World Premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in Leicester Square in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Fashion Fans Gushed Over Zendaya Robot Suit

Fashion fans were filled with excitement when Zendaya appeared in the iconic robot suit at the Dune premiere. It was widely regarded as a tribute to the late Thierry Mugler, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 73.

“One of the greatest fashion moments ever!!!!! Zendaya wearing thierry mugler couture fw95 at the dune premiere in london,” a tweet on X gushed next to side-by-side images of Zendaya and a model wearing Mugler’s outfit.

“Zendaya in thee Thierry Mugler fall 1995 haute couture robot suit, this is literally a piece of fashion history and the fact that it’s not a remake but directly from manfred’s archives!! UGHH IM SO GAGGED,” another fan exclaimed.

“Now THIS is an insane pull,” another fan agreed. “The REAL muse, already on her way to become a fashion icon,” a Zendaya lover enthused.

Of course, Sci-fi fans realize that Mugler himself had inspiration for the outfit from a classic source. In Fritz Lang’s hallmark silent film, Metropolis, a robot built to look like a woman appears. The groundbreaking German film influenced future filmmakers like George Lucas. The Maschinenmensch (Machine-Person) bears a striking resemblance to Muglar’s design.

Zendaya, who plays Chani, Timothée Chalamet’s love interest in “Dune: Part Two,” attended a photocall for the movie on Feb. 12 in Paris. She wore a white midriff-baring wraparound dress by Alaïa. Earlier this month, she stunned onlookers in Mexico City with a colorful custom two-piece dress by London-based designer Torishéju Dumi at another photocall.