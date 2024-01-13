tom-holland-addresses-zendaya-breakup-rumors-on-social-media

Tom Holland is untangling the web of gossip of a breakup with Zendaya, which sparked when she mysteriously unfollowed everyone on social media.

Last Friday, TMZ approached Holland in Los Angeles to inquire about his and Zendaya’s relationship status. After his spider-sense went off, Holland took the opportunity to clarify the situation, setting the record straight. When asked about the breakup rumors, he emphatically responded to a TMZ reporter, saying, “No, absolutely not.”

News of a breakup surfaced when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including Tom Holland. Adding to the speculation, the couple hasn’t been seen together in public for months, although they did participate in a charitable event where they signed Spider-Man: No Way Home posters in November 2023.

Amazing Break-Up Rumors Swung Into Action Despite Zendaya and Tom Holland Rarely Using Instagram

Overall, there has been limited social media activity between Zendaya and Holland. However, in September 2023, observant fans spotted Zendaya in the final photo of a carousel of pictures that Holland shared, which happened to feature adorable puppies.

Apart from a few promotional posts for Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021, Holland’s most recent Instagram update featuring Zendaya was back in November of the same year.

“An incredible achievement for the most incredible person,” Holland wrote alongside a photo of Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Zendaya won the Fashion Icon Award at the ceremony. “Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,” Holland added.

Ever since the Spider-Man costars embarked on their romantic journey almost three years ago, they have chosen to keep their relationship mostly private. However, their affectionate outings and heartfelt social media tributes have made it clear that their love is far from tucked away.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

For her part, Zendaya seems to agree with Tom Holland’s assessment. “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle last summer. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”