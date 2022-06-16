Fans Worry For Tom Hanks’s Health After Appearance In Australia 

Tom Hanks is one of the world’s most beloved movie stars, but a recent red carpet appearance has the 65-year-old actor’s fans worried about him. Is Hanks struggling with his health?

Fans Notice Hanks’s Shaking Hands

While promoting the highly-anticipated movie Elvis, Hanks took a trip to Australia to speak at a screening of the film. “There is no better place in the world to make a motion picture than right here on the Gold Coast,” he told the audience. “I’ve shot films in Morocco and Los Angeles and New York City and Seattle and in Berlin. None of them have what the Gold Coast have.”

While he spoke, many were shocked to see the hand that Hanks was using to hold his microphone shake. He tried to stop it by putting his other hand on the bottom of the mic, then attempted to change hands.

RELATED: Angela Lansbury Fans Concerned After Star Misses 2022 Tony Awards, Despite Receiving Honor

In addition to the shaking hand, others were concerned after paparazzi pictures of Hanks in New York City were released. The actor looks like he’s lost a considerable amount of weight, but some wonder if he’s done so for a film role.

Did Hanks Lose Weight For A Role?

Hanks is set to star in Robert Zemeckis’s Here, alongside Robin Wright. IMDb’s synopsis of the movie reads, “Set in one single room, follows the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the future.”

Hanks has previously undergone drastic weight loss for roles, from losing 35 pounds for 1993’s Philadelphia, to shedding a whopping 50 pounds for Castaway. The actor has also gained weight for roles, like the 30 pounds he put on for his part in A League of Their Own.

The Actor’s Diabetes Diagnosis

While some think that Hanks’ weight loss might be due to his upcoming film role, others are wondering if it has anything to do with his type 2 diabetes. Hanks revealed his diagnosis in 2013, telling Radio Times, “I’m part of the lazy American generation that has blindly kept dancing through the party and now finds ourselves with a malady.”

“I was heavy,” he continued. “You’ve seen me in movies, you know what I looked like. I was a total idiot. I thought I could avoid it by removing the buns from my cheeseburgers. Well, it takes a little bit more than that.” Hanks has not made any public statements regarding his shaking hand or his recent weight loss, but fans are hoping that all is well with the beloved actor.

More From Suggest