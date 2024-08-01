tom-cruise-scheduled-for-wild-olympics-closing-ceremony-stunt

Acting superstar Tom Cruise has appeared in several hit productions. Mission Impossible, Top Gun, and Vanilla Sky are just a few of his cited works.

Cruise, who gained a reputation for his action-packed movies, performs many of his stunts. And his latest act is no different…

Tom Cruise Planning Epic Olympics Stunt

The 2024 Paris Olympics are coming to a close. And although there are four years until the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, CA. But Cruise and company have already started their marketing. And it involves Cruise and an airplane.

“As Los Angeles prepares for the Olympic handover during the August 11 Closing Ceremony in Paris, plans are afoot for Tom Cruise to make a major appearance,” Deadline wrote.

“Already a presence at the Opening Ceremony and at some competitions, the Mission: Impossible star will be dropping in — literally — when the Olympic flag is handed over the 2028 games host city, sources close to events have told Deadline.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will run July 14-30 in Los Angeles, which also hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984. The city likely will kick off the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad at a venue built for the 1932 event: the Coliseum.“

Closing Act Was Actor’s Idea

Cruise being the major Hollywood player that he is knows all about what it takes to make a hit production. According to TMZ, the entire rollout was actually Tom’s idea. So of course fans can expect to see some major fireworks.

“Tom, we’re told, is the driving force behind all of this … and he’s actually the one who approached the International Olympic Committee about doing a series of stunts to bridge the Paris and L.A. Games,” the outlet wrote.

“Tom’s actually been involved in past Olympic ceremonies … in 2004, he helped carry the torch through Los Angeles as part of a relay across the globe ahead of the Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.”