Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman’s Son, Connor, Has A Divisive Hobby

Tom Cruise is most famous for films like Top Gun: Maverick and his association with the Church of Scientology. Everyone knows about his daughter with Katie Holmes, but less ink has been spilled over his children with Nicole Kidman. His son Connor Cruise is getting hate online for his divisive hobby.

Tom Cruise’s Family Tree

In case you need a quick refresher, Tom Cruise has been married three times. His first marriage with Mimi Rogers bore no children. After marrying Kidman in 1990, they adopted two children: Isabella and Connor. In 2006, he and Holmes welcomed Suri into the world. Katie reportedly did not want Suri to grow up in the Church of Scientology, so she left.

We know Holmes won full custody of Suri, with Tom paying $400,000 a year in child support until 2024. The Cocktail star never mentions Suri, but he also does such little press that this isn’t as telling as you’d think.

Less is known about Tom Cruise’s other two children, Connor and Bella, because they’ve grown up Scientologists. The organization is infamous for its closed doors and secrecy. A source told People in 2019, “Connor and Isabella grew up in the church of Scientology, they’ve been members since they were kids… “[They] are completely dedicated…just like Tom.”

Their devotion is deep enough to reportedly drive a wedge between the kids and Kidman. When Connor got married to fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi in 2019, Kidman was banned from the ceremony. Kidman has remained respectful from afar, and we have no real way of knowing if she has any contact with them. Bella was liking some of Kidman’s Instagram posts, so maybe a bridge is being built.

Connor Upsets The Public

Meanwhile, Connor Cruise has made waves on Instagram because of his love of deep sea fishing. His page is riddled with photos of himself besides loads of dead fish. Discretion is advised on these: some are rather bloody.

The internet being the internet means Connor has been called out for his hobby.

One commenter writes, “boy do you love killing things.” Another writes, “interesting to find joy holding dead animals.”

Of course, public opinion is split. One writes, “I’m surprised there’s negative comments on this?…This is so awesome,” and “Great day at fishing!” Do you think deep sea fishing is unethical? Should Connor, a private citizen, be called out for posting about his hobby? It’s tough to say.

