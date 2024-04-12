Tom Brady Reveals His Childhood Crush: ‘She Was Nice’

At one point, NFL legend and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady was a married man. But after his divorce from his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, he is back on the market. This means the famed quarterback has the leniency to talk about whatever he wants without consequence.

In a recent interview, Tom revealed that he used to have a huge crush on former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

“Believe it or not, there was a point in Tom Brady’s life where he wouldn’t have minded being more like Tommy Lee … saying this month his childhood crush was none other than the drummer’s ex, Pamela Anderson!” TMZ wrote.

“Brady made the revelation while he was getting a haircut from VicBlends on the social media star barber’s “DeepCut” podcast”

Tom Brady Teases Potential NFL Return

Brady is now officially retired from the NFL. But he has already changed course on retirement once. Seemingly still in great shape, some have pondered if another comeback might be in the cards for the NFL star.

Brady says he doesn’t know if he would be welcomed back to the NFL because he is now a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders. But if he were allowed to it is something he would at least ponder.

“I’m not opposed to it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if they are going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I’m always going to be in good shape. I’ll always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ [Michael Jordan] coming back, I don’t know if they would let me. But I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”

Brady Cites Ties to Miami Dolphins

In 2023, one reporter asked Brady if he would consider coming out of retirement and playing for the Miami Dolphins. While Brady didn’t give a direct answer, he mentioned having strong ties to the franchise.

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple of teams, I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like,” Brady said.

“So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”