Gisele Bündchen Rocks Leopard-Print Swimsuit in Risqué Photoshoot

Proving to be a timeless beauty, Gisele Bündchen donned a sexy leopard-print swimsuit while posing for Pop magazine’s March 2024 cover.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the shoot. “I can’t believe we did 13 images in 3 hours!” she wrote in the caption. “That was a record for me. Thank you for coming to Miami and having a good time with me! I had so much fun! You guys rocked!”

Fans quickly took to post and shared their reactions to the sultry images. “Tom is somewhere punching the air,” one fan declared, referring to Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady.

Other fans were quick to point out that she hasn’t aged. “How do you stay so young and beautiful?” one fan gushed.

Another added, “The definition of SUPERmodel” with a fire emoji.

The latest photoshoot comes just after Gisele Bündchen addressed rumors that she cheated on Brady while they were married.

“That’s not true,” Bündchen told the New York Times. “I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid. I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

The supermodel further stated that she has faced scrutiny over the split with the former NFL star.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship,” Gisele Bündchen explained. “And are labeled as being unfaithful. they have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family.”

Brady and Bündchen were married for 16 years before calling it quits in 2022. They share two children Benjamin and Vivian.

Bündchen is currently in a relationship with jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente. Brady previously shared that Valente is a good guy and the NFL legend has no problems with him.

Gisele Bündchen Recently Revealed She Almost Died During a Photoshoot in Iceland

Last month, Gisele Bündchen spoke out about the ups and downs of her modeling career. Among the most memorable moments was a near-fatal accident while filming a Lanvin commercial in Iceland decades ago.

“I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland,” she said during a game of True Confessions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And I almost fell off into the ocean.”

Gisele Bündchen also shared she would have been dead seconds after hitting the water. “Because you know what happens inside of the freezing water of the icebergs? [In] seconds you’re dead – dead!”