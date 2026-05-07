‘The Kardashians’ Star’s Ex-Husband and His Dark Past Documented in Hit New Netflix Movie

A controversial new Netflix documentary details the troubled past and overdose of an ex-husband of one of The Kardashians’ stars.

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After a storied NBA career that saw him win two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lamar Odom’s life took a dramatic turn when he was found unresponsive at the Love Ranch brothel near Las Vegas. The new Netflix documentary, The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, delves into the story behind the headlines.

Through never-before-heard revelations and firsthand accounts, the film goes beyond the public narrative to expose the private struggles and hidden pressures that led to that moment. The documentary features candid interviews with Odom himself, his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, the former manager of the Love Ranch, and others who were there for the highs and lows.

When Lamar Odom was hiding out to do drugs, one very unexpected visitor came to pick him up.



Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom premieres March 31. pic.twitter.com/OzbBcd5twk — Netflix (@netflix) March 26, 2026

After marrying Khloé Kardashian in 2009 at the peak of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lamar Odom’s fame soared. His association with the Kardashian family amplified his celebrity, and as he admitted in the Netflix docuseries Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, he embraced the spotlight.

“Part of the deal was that, ‘If I’m gonna marry you, f— it. I want in [on the celebrity lifestyle] too,” Odom confessed in the episode.

After marrying into reality TV royalty, Odom admitted he wanted an even bigger spotlight.

“I’m already Lamar Odom, and I’m just watching how she live and their lifestyle,” he explained in the doc. “I’m like, ‘I know this is where I wanna be.’ Like, ‘This is how I wanna live.’ ”

The former Lakers player admitted that combining his NBA fame with Kardashian-level celebrity was an intoxicating mix. “I think that was like a power trip for me, ‘cause you took the power I had [as an NBA player], and then Kardashian power. When you add ‘em…”

Reflecting on his life after joining the Kardashian family, the 46-year-old added, “But I wasn’t really ready for all that power.”

Khloé Kardashian Recalls Ex-Husband’s Battle with Addiction in New Netflix Documentary

As Lamar’s fame grew alongside Khloé’s, so did his partying. He eventually developed a cocaine addiction, which progressed to freebasing the drug for a stronger high. In the documentary, Khloé discussed Lamar’s struggles and her efforts to hide his addiction from the public.

“I was either looking for him in alleys, looking for him in motels,” Khloé recalled, explaining she would clean up after him so “housekeeping didn’t sell a story.”

“I was such an enabler without knowing I was an enabler. But I just felt such a responsibility to cover this up, hold it together and protect him,” she said.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian promote their fragrance ‘Unbreakable Bond’ in 2012.(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Khloé revealed that Lamar manipulated her into keeping his addiction a secret. He told her, “You cannot tell anyone. I’ll lose it all. If I lose it, where are we gonna live? What are we gonna do?”

“I remember just keeping all these secrets and feeling horrible about myself,” she shared. “He overdosed a few times. I had to pump his stomach … We had at-home detox centers. We did everything we could.”

Khloé Kardashian Regrets Participating in Lamar Odom’s Netflix Documentary

Despite her candid comments in the Netflix documentary, Khloé Kardashian later said she wished she hadn’t participated.

“This is also what is so annoying to me… do people think I just like talking about this all day long? F— no, it’s traumatic,” she told Malika Haqq on the Khloé in Wonderland podcast last month. “I have to relive things. I have to talk about things that weren’t fun in my life. It’s like, no, I don’t just feel like doing this.”

Odom also recently downplayed Khloé’s role in saving his life after he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks and spent three days in a coma following his overdose in 2015.

“I think God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly,” Odom said on Today in April. “She took care of me. God took care of me the most. What I came back from was like a medical miracle,” he added.

Odom also disputed Kardashian’s claim that his father didn’t want him on life support.

“I was knocked out and asleep at that time, but if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth,” Odom explained. “He was my biggest fan. I don’t know where they got caught — translated. I just can’t see him ever, ever doing that.”

Kardashian said she tried to contact Odom before the documentary interview, but he didn’t reply. “You’re not now going to s— on me or now play in my face because you don’t like the reaction and the response from the public,” she said on her podcast.

She clarified she wasn’t paid for her participation and felt “so dumb” for doing it “as a favor,” adding she was “pissed that I’m even involved.”

“All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn’t do any of the things I did and insinuate I’m a liar is crazy,” she said. “I feel played.”

Despite their complicated past, Odom and Kardashian continue to deal with the fallout of his addiction and their shared history. You can watch The Death & Life of Lamar Odom now on Netflix.