Domestic Disturbance Reported at Music Legend’s Home, Police Respond

Law enforcement was recently called to the Los Angeles residence of music legend Frankie Valli after an alleged domestic disturbance.

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Sources close to the situation told TMZ that officers visited Valli’s home around 5 p.m. on Sunday after a person on the property had violated a restraining order related to a domestic dispute.

The call had involved a 38-year-old male identified as Valli’s son, Francesco. In the dispatch audio obtained by PEOPLE, it was stated that the man was “banging on the door demanding entry” into the residence.

However, by the time the officers arrived, he had already left. No arrests were made.

A rep for Valli told the media outlet that the incident was a “private family matter” and had been resolved before law enforcement got involved.

Frankie shares Francesco and twins, Emilio and Brando, with his third wife, Randy Clohessy. The couple was married from 1984 to 2004. He is currently married to his fourth wife, Jackie Jacobs, with whom he exchanged vows in 2023.

The music legend also shared two daughters, Antonia and Francine, and a stepdaughter, Celia, with his first wife, Mary Mandel. Unfortunately, Celia and Francine both died in 1980, but in separate incidents. Celia passed away in an accident, while Francine died by overdose nearly six months later.

A Feud Continues to Plague the Music Legend’s Family

The domestic disturbance incident comes two years after Valli’s other son, Emilio, secured a restraining order against Francesco.

Emilio claimed that Francesco had broken into their father’s home in April 2024 and allegedly threatened to kill him and the music legend. Emilio stated in his filing that the incident left Frankie fearful for his life.

As part of the order, Francesco is to stay away from Frankie. He is also to stay at least 100 yards away from Emilio and Frankie’s homes, cars, and workplaces.

According to Emilio, issues within the family had occurred, and he accused Francesco of erratic behavior. He suspected drug abuse and said that Francesco had been selling their father’s belongings to pay for his habit.

Things came to a head when Frankie cut Francesco off financially, which led to the break-in.

At the time, Frankie’s rep stated that the music legend was “saddened” by the family feud and hoped things would be resolved privately. However, it appears that the situation is not over.

The restraining order is set to expire on April 29, 2027.