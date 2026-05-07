actress-daughter-of-2-cultural-icons-returns-to-meta-gala-for-1st-time-in-years

Charlotte Gainsbourg, the daughter of cultural icons Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg, stepped out for a rare appearance at the 2026 Met Gala.

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The actress/singer donned a low-to-high leather Saint Laurent dress with long gold earrings and a chain belt.

This was the first time Gainsbourg attended the Met Gala since 2019.

Charlotte Gainsbourg attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic; Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Days after her appearance at the Met Gala, Gainsbourg was announced to star in the upcoming film Oh, How Fun!

According to Variety, the film is a satirical comedy that is set on the posh Greek Island of Antiparos. It follows the wealthy British Skidmore family and their privileged guests as they vacation in a pristine Greek island villa, where days unfold in a haze of “languid afternoons, exquisitely plated meals, infinity pools, designer kaftans, and a cherished tradition of… pranks!”

However, when the group’s “master prank” goes spectacularly wrong, the vacation turns into pure chaos.

In addition to Gainsbourg, others starring in Oh, How Fun! are Lena Headey, Angeliki Papoulia, and Edgar Ramirez.

Gainsbourg Once Opened Up About How She Stays Grounded

During an interview with Loud and Quiet, the actress spoke about how she stays grounded despite her upbringing.

“It’s always very embarrassing to explain why you’ve done something and how you’ve done it,” she said. “You just want people to listen to the music or go and see the fil,m and nothing more. I don’t mind listening to other people when it’s very abstract and I know nothing about their lives, sometimes it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t know what to say about myself.”

Gainsbourg further explained why she doesn’t see herself as an artist or actress. “I just have difficulties putting a label on myself because I didn’t study to do anything; it just happened. I was very lucky to be able to do films when I was so young, and for it to continue until now. The music I feel more…er…voluntaires?”

“Because I did want it to happen. For films, projects kept coming in, and I was just happy being on a set, and gradually I understood what I enjoyed about acting,” she continued. “But the fact that I didn’t go to an acting school, it gave me no right to be an actress. Before, I was embarrassed about all of that. Today I’m fine with who I am.”