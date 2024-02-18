Tom Brady Golfs With Son in Bahamas After Gisele Bündchen’s Passionate Valentine’s Day Kiss

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady seems to be adjusting to retirement nicely. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was seen enjoying the Bahamas with his 14-year-old son, Benjamin.

According to New York Post’s Page Six, the former NFL star shared several stories on Instagram showing how much he was enjoying his vacation.

Brady’s Ex Giselle Flaunts New Beau

Brady’s former wife Giselle Bundchen was with her new beau and trainer Joaquim Valente on Valentine’s Day. Page Six reports that the new couple also shared a passionate kiss during the outing.

“An insider revealed to Page Six that the supermodel and jiu-jitsu instructor are “deeply in love.” They have even become more comfortable with their romance. They were seen passionately locking lips on Valentine’s Day during a romantic outing in Miami,” Page Six wrote.

“The pair was first romantically linked in November 2022 following Bundchen’s divorce from Tom Brady. It was finalized the month prior after 13 years of marriage.”

Bundchen Details Divorce From Brady

Brady and Bunchen’s divorce came shortly after the future Hall of Famer rescinded his retirement plans in 2022. It caused many to speculate that Brady’s decision to return to football in his mid-forties was the catalyst for their divorce. Following their split, Bundchen said the split was “heartbreaking.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know? I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I’m so grateful I did,” she said.

“You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”

But the former supermodel also said she and her ex-husband had reached a crossroads where they “just wanted different things.”

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family. We wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things,” she added.