Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Facing Up to a Decade in Prison After 6th DWI Arrest

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The focus should be on the game. But Instead, it is on Mahomes’ dad. Patrick Sr. was driving intoxicated in Texas last week. Reports indicate this has happened several times and the father of the Chiefs’ star has even served time for it.

“He was first arrested on the same charge in March 2012 and again the following September. His third charge came in April 2018 and the fourth in November 2018,” US Weekly reports.

“Upon his fifth arrest for drunk driving in March 2019, he was jailed from March 15 to April 7 before completing his 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program. Pat is currently being held at Smith County Jail with bail set at $10,000.”

This could be Mahomes’ third DUI offense. Under Texas state law, that could mean him serving between 2-10 years in prison.

Chiefs Star’s Dad Parties With Opposing Fans

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became an item, most of the NFL’s media coverage has focused on the new couple. A lot of the Chiefs’ b-roll footage zeroes in on the luxury suite where Swift and the Kelce’s sit.

During the AFC Divisional Game, Travis’ brother Jason went viral after he got caught slamming down beers in the suite. The Kelce/Swift suite has seemingly been the place to be during Chiefs games this season.

But not everyone has been interested in being in attendance in the often star-studded suite. Patrick Mahomes’ father, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was seen before the AFC title game, tailgating with fans at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Mahomes’ Dad Pumps Breaks on His GOAT Status

Patrick Mahomes is likely already a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This Sunday he can become a three-time champion and perhaps even a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes has already accomplished so much in the NFL in such a short time. he may be one of the most decorated players in the NFL, but his dad Patrick Sr., is not ready to declare him the greatest of all time – yet.

“He still has a ways to go,” Mahomes Sr. said. “I have mad respect for Tom Brady and I grew up as a Joe Montana fan and those guys of that ilk. [Patrick] is on the right trajectory, but right now, I would still say those guys are better.”