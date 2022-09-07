No, Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Aren’t Getting A Divorce—Here’s How They Keep Their Love Alive

Ever since their fateful first date in December 2006, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s relationship has been iconic. They’ve risen above every challenge life has thrown at them to build a beautiful and loving blended family. Despite what you might read in the tabloids, we can’t find any evidence that Brady and Bündchen are headed for a divorce. Find out everything we know about their enviable romance.

They Faced Their First Relationship Roadblock In February 2007

Although they fell in love at first sight, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the famous couple. Their first hurdle came only a couple of months after they began dating. In February 2007, Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, announced that she was pregnant with the quarterback’s child. The news coming so early in the relationship prompted Bündchen to do some soul-searching.

“I didn’t know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, ‘do I just run away?'” the supermodel confessed to CBS News. “I think it was very challenging for everyone involved…it all worked out in the end but it was a tough time.”

(Photo provided by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

However, Jack’s birth in August ultimately strengthened Brady’s and Bündchen’s relationship. In a 2018 interview with People, Bündchen called Brady’s oldest her “bonus child” and said that he “opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand.” Together, the pair navigated the challenge and confirmed their love for one another.

Brady And Bündchen Got Engaged In January 2009

Two years later, the couple was ready to take their relationship to the next stage. Brady proposed with a diamond solitaire ring, and Bündchen accepted. They didn’t let the grass grow under their feet—the lovebirds tied the knot the very next month in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church. It was an extremely exclusive affair; their parents and Brady’s son Jack were the only guests. The small wedding party celebrated at home after the ceremony with New York strips, champagne, and cake.

(@gisele/Instagram)

They threw a second, slightly larger wedding in Costa Rica that April. This time, extended family was invited. Both spouses preferred the low-key approach to their nuptials. Brady told GQ that “there was really something special about just having our parents” at their first wedding, and Bündchen described her ideal wedding to Vanity Fair as “something more intimate, just for the closest people.”

The Pair Grew Their Family In 2009 And 2012

News of a baby soon followed the couple’s wedding. Brady and Bündchen welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rein, in December 2009. In the People interview, Bündchen revealed that although they had previously planned to wait ten years before having children, they decided they wanted Jack to have a sibling close to his own age.

However, the pair had to work to reconcile their childbirth preferences. In the ESPN+ series Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, they recalled that Bündchen had her heart set on a home birth, but Brady need to be convinced. Ultimately, they did opt for a home birth, and the experience was an incredibly powerful one. Both spouses are grateful to have such special memories of their child’s birth.

They grew their family again in December 2012 when their daughter, Vivian Lake, was born. Bündchen once again chose to deliver her baby by home birth.

The Couple Remained Strong Throughout The “Deflategate” Scandal In 2015

Brady and Bündchen faced another storm during the 2015 deflategate scandal, when the star quarterback was accused of ordering footballs to be deliberately deflated during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brady was ultimately suspended for four games. Further controversy arose that August, when a picture emerged of Ben Affleck nanny Christine Ouzounian posing with Brady’s Super Bowl rings on a trip to Las Vegas with Affleck.

Ben Affleck flew his nanny to Vegas — while unsuspecting Jen stayed home with the kids http://t.co/kio6ewydmT pic.twitter.com/nVFcUGmyDz — New York Post (@nypost) August 11, 2015

Despite these setbacks, the couple found a way forward. In a September 2015 interview with Boston radio station WEEI 93.7 FM (via People), Brady praised his wife’s support and paid tribute to their “incredible relationship.” It would take more than a little work stress and tabloid chatter to push Bündchen and Brady to a divorce.

They Successfully Reevaluated Their Relationship In 2018

Time and change put a strain on every marriage, and celebrities are certainly not immune to relationship issues. By 2018, Bündchen was no longer satisfied with her and Brady’s dynamic. She had put her career on hold to care for their children, while Brady was increasingly focused not only on his football career but also on other business ventures.

In a 2020 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Brady admitted that Bündchen “didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family.” The supermodel wanted her husband to help more around the house and take a more active role in raising their children. The pair reevaluated their relationship, and Brady refocused on his family. Like all successful long-term couples, they seem to have learned the skills to adapt so that both partners can be satisfied in their relationship.

(Photo provided by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When Bündchen was honored at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala for her environmental activism, Brady took his turn as the supportive spouse. Brady was openly affectionate when gushing about his “inspiring” wife. It’s definitely #relationshipgoals to see these two support each other in their careers.

They Celebrated Their 10-Year Wedding Anniversary In February 2019

The celebrity couple honored their tin anniversary with touching social media tributes. Brady glowingly paid testament to the depths of their love and thanked Bündchen for her support and her care for their family:

Bündchen declared that “There is nothing I love more than you and our family” and that she looked forward to many more years together:

It certainly appears that the two were still going strong as they entered the second decade of their relationship—no signs of a divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen that we can see.

Prioritizing Family Is A Key Concern As Brady Considers Retirement In 2022

(Photo provided by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Negotiating the competing claims of family and career remains an important theme as the football superstar nears retirement. In a January 2022 episode of his podcast Let’s Go!, Brady discussed his desire to spend more time with his wife and children and give them everything they need from him. He stressed that he will be including them in his decisions for the future.

Retirement Announcement

In February 2022, Brady announced his decision to retire from the NFL. He closed a heartfelt Instagram announcement with a tribute to his family. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Returning To The Field

However, that wasn’t the end of the story. Only six weeks later, Brady decided to return for a 23rd season after all. As always, he credited his “supportive family” for backing his latest career decision:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Although he’s still committed to his career, Brady is making sure to prioritize his family. On August 11, 2022, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced that Brady would be going on leave “to deal with personal things.” Pro Football Network reports that spending time with family was an important part of his hiatus. It looks like Brady is making good on his commitment to be there for his family, football career notwithstanding.

Trouble In Paradise?

However, recent reports suggest the powerhouse couple is going through a difficult time. On September 1, 2022, PageSix reported that Brady and Bündchen had an “epic fight,” resulting in the supermodel leaving for Costa Rica. According to the outlet, the source of their conflict was Brady’s decision to return to football. The next day, the same outlet alleged that Brady seemed unhappy during training and that he’s focusing on parenting in the midst of his marital struggles.

All of this is not to say that we can count these two out. A source for PageSix pointed out that they’ve always been able to overcome their differences in the past. And on September 5, People reported that Bündchen was back in the States and enjoying quality time with her kids at a Miami water park. While Brady was not in attendance, her swift return may indicate that she is also focused on family and moving forward.

Based on the couple’s track record of working through the roadblocks in their relationship, we think it’s too early to assume that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are headed for a divorce. The iconic pair seem to know how to overcome obstacles and grow even stronger. While they’ve faced as many hard times as any couple, they’ve consistently adapted so that both spouses are getting what they need from the relationship. We hope they’re able to work through this situation, too, and continue to deepen their love and support for one another.