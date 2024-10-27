Model Ava Louise Flashes, Shuts Down Philly Portal Months After NYC Stunt in Wild Video

Ava Louise, the OnlyFans model who gained notoriety for flashing (and shutting down) the New York-Dublin portal, let her assets fly again.

Louise, 26, flashed her meal tickets at the newly opened Philadelphia portal in Love Park early Friday morning. The portal, a linked video feed, is intended to share a glimpse of life between cities around the world.

The OnlyFans model says she was ultimately “chased away” by park employees attempting to stop her stunt.

Of course, the content creator, also known for licking toilets and flashing presidential candidates, shared footage from the incident on Instagram.

“Least heinous thing to happen in Philly let’s be honest! #phillyportal” she wrote alongside the video of her exposing herself.

OnlyFans content creator Ava Louise, 26, showed off her assets at the newly opened Philadelphia portal in Love Park early Friday morning. (Images via Instagram/ @avalouiise)

Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia residents weren’t amused at the stunt.

“You ruined a chance for me to get to the portal. Philly is not happy with you. Don’t come back,” one angry comment in Ava’s post read. “This actually isn’t what Philly is all about. Your need for attention is cringy,’ a second annoyed local wrote.

The OnlyFans Model Claims Her Actions Shut Down the Portal

However, any attention is good attention for the New Jersey native and avid Donald Trump supporter.

“The name Ava Louise and portal now co-exist so I will continue to follow it on its journey around the world,” she boasted to The New York Post yesterday. “I went early so Poland/Dublin could get a prime view this time,” she added of her strategy to have the most people see her bandonkers.

Influencer Ava Louise first gained notoriety by posting a TiklTok of herself licking an airline toilet at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image via TikTok / @dtg.toilet.tok)

The Philadelphia portal, which opened on Tuesday, rotates between Dublin, Ireland; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Lublin, Poland, with plans for an additional location in Piaui, Brazil. However, Ava’s actions ruined the fun for everyone.

A park employee approached onlookers and informed them that the portal was “closed for the day,” as Louise bragged to The Post.

No Portal is Safe from the Wrath of Ava Louise

In a chilling warning, Ava then told the outlet that no portal was safe from her angry breasticles.

“The portal and I are a package deal — wherever it goes, my boobs go,” she threatened.

Louise also flashed Trump during his September 18th Long Island rally. (Images via Instagram / Ava Louise)

Sadly, flashing herself in publicly is big bucks for the OnlyFans content creator. She claims she made $30,000 in just 48 hours after the New York City portal stunt in May.

“I think my boobs are like an American monument at this point, like the Capitol building. They’re international — possibly the most famous boobs in the world. My boobs are Gen Z’s Statue of Liberty,” she declared to The Post.

Indeed, Ava and her breasts have been busy beavers. Last month, Louise showcased her assets to Donald Trump and thousands of attendees at the Nassau Coliseum. She elevated her support for the 78-year-old former president by fundraising for his campaign through her OnlyFans account, an initiative she aptly named “T–s for Trump.”