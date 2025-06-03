Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Son Chase Says Their Prison Release Is the ‘Best Birthday Gift’

While celebrating his 29th birthday over the weekend, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s eldest son, Chase, said the couple’s recent pardon and prison release was the “best gift.”

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, the Chrisley Knows Best star took to his Instagram Story to repost a Fox News story announcing Todd and Julie are now home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Best birthday gift I could ask for,” he wrote across the image.

The birthday celebration comes less than a week after President Trump kept his promise to Chase and his sister Savannah by pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple were previously serving their combined 19-year sentence after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

They served more than two years before Trump pardoned them. While Savannah retrieved Todd from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, her and Chase’s younger brother, Grayson, picked up Julie from the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky.

Chase previously issued a statement about his parents’ releases. “I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration. I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!”

Todd Chrisley Credited Speaking to Chase, Savannah, and Grayson as a ‘Saving Grace’ While in Prison

During his first press conference following his prison release, Todd Chrisley opened up about how speaking to his children Chase, Savannah, and Grayson was a “saving grace” while he was behind bars.

“I talked to my daughter every day. To Chase, to Grayson,” he said, per Fox News. “And I was able to email with Julie every day. So I think that for me, I haven’t had the same effects that so many people leaving the prison system have had. So I’m grateful for that.”

Todd also continued to maintain his innocence. “Whether you believe it or not – because I was you at some point – even though this pardon has happened, I still was convicted of something that I did not do,” he stated. “It could be you. It could be any of you. And somewhere in this room, someone has had a family member that has been affected by the system.”

“I understand the shame that’s around it, but I refuse to feed into that,” he added. “Because shame is like a cancer that just spreads, and I have no shame.”