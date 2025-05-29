Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Son Chase Hopes Trump’s Pardons Will Bring His Family Back Together

Right before President Donald Trump officially pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple’s son, Chase, broke his silence about the development.

In a statement to the New York Post, Chase shared, “I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration. I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!”

President Trump called Chase and his sister, Savannah Chrisley, to share that he was planning to pardon Todd and Julie. The Chrisley Knows Best stars started serving their 19-year combined prison sentence in early 2023.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that Ok? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow,” President Trump told Chase and Savannah.

He then told them to give Todd and Julie his “regards and wish them a good life.”

“They were given pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” Trump said. “Pretty harsh treatment. Congratulate your parents, and I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. Todd received a 12-year prison sentence while Julie was given a 7-year sentence.

Savannah Chrisley Posts Image of President Trump Signing and Posing With Her Parents’ Pardon

In her latest Instagram post, Savannah Chrisley confirmed that President Trump did what he said he would do – pardon her parents.

In the post, Trump was seen signing and posting with the Chrisley pardon. “God is still writing your story,” Savannah wrote in the post’s caption.

She further shared, “He’s Not Late. He’s Not Distant. HE’S NOT DONE, & What is coming is MORE than you could’ve imagined.”

Savannah then put the bible verse, 2 Timothy 4:7. “And I will leave you with this – ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.'”

She previously shared her excitement about the pardon in separate Instagram posts. “We are freaking out over here,” she said in one post. “I have shed so many tears. Both of my parents are coming tonight or tomorrow, and I still don’t believe it’s real. I’m freaking out.”

Savannah further stated she was “getting some clothes together” for her parents following the phone call with Trump. “We’re getting their room together upstairs, and I’m just speechless,” she noted. “My parents get to start their lives over.”