President Trump to Pardon Reality TV Stars Julie and Todd Chrisley

President Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to grant full pardons to Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie and Todd Chrisley.

The former reality TV couple was convicted of defrauding banks of $30 million and evading taxes. Their sentencing was initially 12 and seven years, but it was later reduced. Although they were able to appeal, a three-judge panel upheld their conviction last summer.

“It’s a terrible thing, but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that Ok? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow,” President Trump told the couple’s daughter, Savannah, and son, Chase, in a phone call from the Oval Office on Tuesday.

The conversation was posted by White House aide Margo Martin on X (formerly Twitter) account. Alice Marie Johnson, whose drug sentence charges were commuted by Trump during his first term, was standing by him during the phone call. Trump previously appointed her his “pardon czar.”

“Thank you so much, Mr. President,” replied Savannah, who has been advocating for her parents’ release since they went to prison in early 2023. She previously reached out to the world leader for a pardon earlier this year.

“I just want to say thank you for bringing my parents back,” she pointed out.

President Trump then told Savannah and Chase to give Todd and Julie his “regards and wish them a good life.”

“They were given pretty harsh treatment based on what I’m hearing,” he said. “Pretty harsh treatment. Congratulate your parents, and I hear they’re terrific people. This should not have happened.”

Trump further stated, “They have good children – you’re no longer children, but I’ll say it anyway. They have good children, don’t they, huh?”

Savannah Chrisley Publicly Reacts to President Trump Pardoning Her Parents, Todd and Julie

Following the phone call, Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram to share her reaction to President Trump pardoning her parents, Todd and Julie.

“So, both of my parents are coming home tonight or tomorrow,” she declared. “And I still don’t believe it’s real!”

Savannah then said she will be “forever grateful” to Trump and his administration, along with her lawyers and everyone else who “put in countless hours” to help get her parents home.

The reality TV star previously showed her support for Trump while speaking at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She claimed her family had been “persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney, Alex Little, further shared with Fox News that the pardon “corrects a deep injustice and restores two devoted parents to their family and community.”

“President Trump recognized what we’ve argued from the beginning,” Little explained. “Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile. Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias.”

Little then added, “Todd and Julie’s case is exactly why the pardon power exists. Thanks to President Trump, the Chrisley family can now begin healing and rebuilding their lives.”