Todd Chrisley Finally Responds To The Latest Rumors About Him

As Todd Chrisley’s legal woes continue with the news of a defamation lawsuit against the embattled reality star, he’s finally made a comment that explains how he feels about everything. Though his Instagram account, as well as his podcast Chrisley Confessions, are part of the reason behind his latest lawsuit, Chrisley still used the former to make his take on his current circumstances quite clear. He did so using his typical no-nonsense, straight-shooter style that endeared him to so many Chrisley Knows Best fans.

Todd Chrisley Finally Addresses Drama Filled Summer On Instagram

There are quite a few things that Todd Chrisley’s latest Instagram post could be referring to. There are his recent legal difficulties, including a defamation lawsuit filed against him by a former employee of the Georgia Department of Revenue, in addition to Chrisley’s suit against the former director of the office of special investigations for Georgia’s revenue office.

In the latter suit, Chrisley has accused the former director of unfairly targeting the reality family in a blatant attempt to garner media attention. Five of the six violations that Chrisley listed in the suit have been dismissed by the judge overseeing the case, but one is still pending.

Family Drama Behind Mysterious Post?

Besides legal woes, Chrisley is also facing internal family drama. He and his daughter Lindsie Chrisley have been estranged for a number of years. The rift between father and daughter took place after Todd Chrisley faced tax evasion charges and allegedly threatened Lindsie with revealing an affair and a sex tape. Relations between the two have remained frosty in the two years since Lindsie made her allegations public but recently seemed to have thawed out, at least a little bit.

Lindsie has been facing personal difficulties of her own, including her recently announced divorce from Will Campbell, who she first wed in 2012 and with whom she shares one son. Seemingly in response to the news, Chrisley shared an image of a cloudy sky over a body of water, including a shot of his stunning patio and poolside area, with a touching caption.

“I’m here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I’m working all things out for good, for you, my child,” the caption began. “There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less,” it continued, before Chrisley signed it “God and Todd” and addressed it to “#you know who you are.” Though he never mentions her by name, his daughter couldn’t be far from his mind.

Chrisley’s most recent Instagram post has been even more mysterious and enigmatic. The post is about vague “rumors” that the reality star is facing, which could refer to any number of rumors he’s faced in recent days. What’s clear is that he’s not bothered by being the topic of discussion and not paying any mind to what others have to say about him. Now that’s confidence.