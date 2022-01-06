‘Today’ Star Hoda Kotb Gives Health Update As Fans Send Her Prayers

Hoda Kotb has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The TODAY host is fully vaccinated and has received her booster shot, and shared that she is feeling good and isolating at home.

Kotb Is ‘Feeling Good’

Fans around the country are sending their prayers and good wishes, but Kotb appears to be doing well. She tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo” She also told her fellow TODAY anchors that she is looking forward to getting back to work.

Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. ❤️ cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 6, 2022

Kotb’s positive test comes along with news of rising COVID cases around the world. Countries everywhere are working to combat the spread of highly contagious new variant, omicron. On Monday, the US recorded 1 million new COVID cases in one day, a record single-day total. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that omicron makes up to 95% of U.S. test samples that have been examined over the past week.

Outpouring Of Support

Fans across the nation replied with words of encouragement and empathy, so sharing their own stories battling Covid. One wrote, “I hope you feel better soon. I’m on my 5th day of isolation. Watching yesterday I noticed you struggling with talking and I knew you had Covid because that’s how I felt 5 days ago.”

Another said she was already missing Kotb on Today, “We NEED your smiling face. It brightens what is a sorrowful state of affairs in our country. You help us to smile and forget all of our cares. God Bless you and your family!!!”

Meyers, Fallon Also Infected

Kotb isn’t the only TV show host who’s been infected. Seth Meyers, the host of Late Night on NBC, has also announced that he has tested positive for COVID and canceled his shows for the rest of the week.

Additionally, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he had tested positive at the beginning of the show’s holiday break, but has since recovered. Both said that they were vaccinated and had received booster shots. Stay safe out there!