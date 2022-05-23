Toby From ‘This Is Us’ Has A Role In One Of The Most Popular Commercials Ever

This Is Us made stars out of the actors who starred in the hit drama. Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, is one of those actors, but did you know he was in a pretty popular commercial before landing a role in This Is Us?

What Popular Commercial Did Sullivan Star In?

In a recent interview with The IMDb Show, Sullivan revealed one of his first big acting roles. “It’s not an official IMBd credit,” his interviewer starts. “But you voiced an animal in a Geico commercial.”

“Correct,” Sullivan replied. “The Geico camel.” Sullivan voiced the camel that appeared in a series of commercials for the insurance company that was famous for being annoying. The most popular commercials show the camel saying things like “Guess what day it is? Hump day!” and repeating “Mike, Mike, Mike” over and over again.

“I studied four years at Loyola Marymount University, I’ve studied at Oxford, thousands of hours on stage,” the actor listed off. “The thing that most people have seen me in is that Geico commercial. I love it.”

Even though most know Sullivan from his role on This Is Us, the actor has had many roles in popular shows and movies, like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stranger Things, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Sullivan Discusses End Of ‘This Is Us’

In an interview with Gold Derby, the actor talked about what it’s like to say goodbye to his This Is Us character and his chance to direct an episode of the popular show. “I certainly was grateful for the challenge,” Sullivan said of the last season’s storyline. “To take a guy who was fairly clownish and transform him into somebody with real responsibility and some maturity, it’s an interesting thing to talk about.”

Sullivan also got the opportunity to direct an episode, calling it “an incredible learning opportunity.” He went on to talk about what This Is Us has meant to the cast, saying, “Being a part of the show has imbued upon all of us an amount of respect. Not because of who we are as individuals, but because of this project that accomplished a certain level of storytelling. It has the highest level of integrity, from the pilot to the finale.” Sullivan’s most well-known role might be as Toby in This Is Us, but many people will always remember him as the voice of the Geico camel.

