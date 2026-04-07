TMZ Receives New Notes About Nancy Guthrie Case

TMZ revealed it received two more alleged ransom notes on Monday, both claiming to know the location of Nancy Guthrie’s body and the identity of her kidnappers.

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The two notes came from the same anonymous source who demanded one bitcoin nearly two months ago for information on Guthrie’s disappearance on Feb. 1.

“We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, ‘I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin, and I’ll tell you,’” TMZ’s founder, Harvey Levin, explained on a live stream on April 6.

This was the same day Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show for the first time since her mom’s disappearance.

“She is dead,” Levin claimed the note said.

After Levin discussed the first note on TMZ Live, the same source sent another message. According to the outlet, it stated, “I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico.”

New Notes About Nancy Guthrie Case Once Again Demand Bitcoin

TMZ reported that it has alerted the FBI. The person allegedly demanded half a bitcoin for the information, with the other half to be transferred to their wallet after a public arrest is made.

Levin noted the sender has been “persistent,” despite the risk of criminal charges if the messages are a hoax. The person behind the notes also expressed frustration that law enforcement allegedly disregarded them as a scam.

“It’s unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me,” the first note allegedly reads before adding, “Arrogance at it’s finest.”

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Despite their claims of having valuable information, the person insisted they weren’t involved in the “horrific crime.” They added that they had been out of the country for more than five years.

The second letter also argued that greed was not their motivation.

“I just want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program,” they allegedly claimed.

In a Today interview late last month, Savannah Guthrie said that while most of the ransom notes her family received were fake, she believes the two they responded to were real.

Savannah Guthrie Returned to ‘Today’ without Mentioning Her Mother

Savannah Guthrie returned to the air Monday morning, making no mention of her mother’s disappearance during the show.

“Good morning and welcome to Today on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home,” she told viewers.

NBC host Savannah Guthrie and mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Nancy, who has a pacemaker and requires lifesaving daily medication, was last seen alive on the evening of Jan. 31. Her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to her other daughter, Annie, dropped her off at home.