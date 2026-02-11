new-note-surfaces-in-nancy-guthrie-kidnapping-case

A mysterious note has surfaced that may shed new light on the ongoing Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case.

TMZ reported receiving the note just before 5 a.m. PT on Feb. 11. The sender claims they tried unsuccessfully to contact Savannah Guthrie’s brother, Camron, and sister, Annie, by email and text. The outlet also noted that the sender does not claim to be the kidnapper.

“If they want the name of the individual involved then I want 1 Bitcoin to the following wallet. Time is more than relevant,” TMZ reported the note reading.

TMZ reported that the note includes a valid Bitcoin address, which differs from the one in the original ransom note sent to TMZ and two Tucson TV news stations. The outlet also confirmed they forwarded the note to the FBI.

It is unclear if the note’s sender is legitimate. Currently, one bitcoin is worth approximately $66,000, while law enforcement is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Nancy’s kidnappers.

Note Surfaces After a Flurry of Activity in the Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case

TMZ’s note arrived less than 24 hours after a surge of activity in the case. On Tuesday, the FBI released the first images of the armed individual who appeared on Nancy’s doorstep on the morning of Feb. 1, the day she was abducted.

Then, in the evening, police detained a person of interest, a DoorDash driver who was pulled over in a Tucson suburb. After questioning him, law enforcement released the man, who told reporters he didn’t know who Nancy was.

“I asked, ‘The kidnapping of who?’ and they told me this lady … I don’t know her name,” the man, identified only as Carlos, recalled.

He also insisted that he was innocent.

“I told [officers], ‘I work in Tucson for GLS. I might have delivered a package to your house, but I never kidnapped anybody,’” he added.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie on ‘Today.’ (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

After questioning, Carlos said officials told him he was “free to go.” He also told reporters that police didn’t read him his Miranda rights for two hours and that the handcuffs were so tight his wrists swelled.

Nancy was last seen on Jan. 31 after her daughter and son-in-law dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona, home. Police were alerted to her disappearance when she missed church the following morning.