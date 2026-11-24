Sheila Mangubat, best known for appearing on season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, has died. She was 35.

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Her former fiancé, David Dangerfield, shared the news on Instagram, using a black and white photo of Mangubat.

“It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines,” he wrote. “I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support. ❤️🕊️”

According to TMZ, Dangerfield said that he and Mangubat had rekindled their relationship. They broke up in October 2025 after years-long long distance relationship due to visa issues.

The former couple met in a Facebook group for deaf and hard of hearing singles.

TMZ also reported that Mangubat’s brother Jonathan shared video from her funeral on his Facebook page.

While Dangerfield didn’t offer any information about what caused Mangubat’s death, it is believed that she had cancer.

Aimee Adiwang, her interpreter, spoke with Page Six, telling them Mangubat had gynecological cancer. But she had only recently found out about her condition.

Adiwang, who worked with Mangubat and Dangerfield on 90 Day Fiancé, called her a “good friend” in an Instagram post confirming the death.

According to Adiwang, Mangubat was hospitalized four days before her death. Her family apparently didn’t know she had cancer until she was admitted.

She initially told her family she had a UTI because that’s what doctors told her.

Mangubat leaves behind a teenage son, Jhonreil. He allegedly told Adiwang his mom was “severely anemic,” and experienced “circulatory failure” before her death.