Tito Jackson’s Sons Pen Emotional Tribute to Father Following His Death at 70

Tito Jackson’s three sons are grieving the loss of their father, who died at 70, as they penned a heartfelt tribute to the veteran musician. On Monday, Taj, TJ, and Taryll Jackson shared a touching joint statement on their band 3T’s Instagram account in response to the news of their father’s passing.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” his sons wrote.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” the brothers added. “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’”

“Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously,” they continued. “It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us.’ Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Tito Jackson’s Sons Shared a Series of Photos of Their Father Throughout the Years

The post showcased a collection of photos of Tito throughout the years. They included cherished memories from his childhood in the Jackson 5. It also featured images of Tito alongside his sons, Taj (51), TJ (46), and Taryll (49). Tito shared his sons with his late ex-wife, Dee Dee Martes.

Tito passed away from an apparent heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on Sunday, as reported by former Jackson family manager Steve Manning to Entertainment Tonight. The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Tito Jackson (second from the right) and his three sons take the stage at the Michael Forever Tribute Concert. (Photo by Tim Ireland/PA Images via Getty Images)

When Jackson was 12, he and his brothers started performing in talent shows. They landed a record deal in 1968, and the group, known as the Jackson 5, quickly achieved success.

Of course, in 1969, the group had many hit songs. They include “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and also “I’ll Be There.”

In 1997, Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his brothers. A few years later, in 2001, he reunited with them for Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary concert special, held at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, Tito’s death comes just over 15 years after his brother Michael died at the age of 50 in 2009.