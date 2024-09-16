Tito Jackson, Jackson 5 Member and Brother of Michael Jackson, Dead at 70

Tito Jackson, original Jackson 5 member and brother to Michael Jackson, has died. He was 70 years old.

News of Jackson’s death was first reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Entertainment Tonight. ET received word from Steve Manning, a family friend, that Jackson had died on Sunday, September 15.

BREAKING: Tito Jackson has died at the age of 70.



Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, tells ET that Tito passed away today. While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, Manning believes that Tito suffered a heart… pic.twitter.com/coZCZm3T9i — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 16, 2024

“Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former Jackson family manager, tells ET that Tito passed away today,” the post on X read. “While an official cause of death has not yet been determined, Manning believes that Tito suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. Updates are developing.”

Jackson and his brothers began performing in talent shows when Jackson was 12. After eventually landing a record deal in 1968, the group – dubbed the Jackson 5 – quickly found success.

In 1969, the group had a plethora of hit songs. The list includes “I Want You Back”, “ABC”, “The Love You Save”, and “I’ll Be There”.

Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his brothers in 1997. A few years later, In 2001, he reunited with his brothers at Michael Jackson’s 30th anniversary concert special, which took place at Madison Square Garden.

This is a developing story.