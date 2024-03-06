Miley Cyrus Was ‘Fully Aware’ of Sister Noah’s Relationship With Mom Tish’s Husband Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus is caught in the middle of a family feud (and not the fun kind). The singer’s sister Noah and mother Tish aren’t on speaking terms. Cyrus knew that her sister was dating the man that her mother ended up marrying.

According to Us Weekly, insiders dished on the Cyrus family drama. Cyrus reportedly knew her sister Noah was in a relationship with actor Dominic Purcell. Purcell and Cyrus’s mother Tish ended up tying the knot instead. Tish reportedly pursued the actor

Insiders said that Cyrus “absolutely knew” about the relationship. They also said that Noah “was not Dominic’s ex” when her mother started dating the actor. They said, “They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish.”

Cyrus reportedly “took her mom’s side” despite being aware of Noah’s relationship with Purcell. Insiders said Cyrus did “everything in her power” to keep her sister from her mother’s wedding in 2023. Cyrus reportedly tried to stay out of her family drama, but she ultimately took a side.

“Miley believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time,” the insider explains. “Miley’s devastated her family’s been torn apart.” Afterward, Noah has refused to talk with either her sister and her mother.

Miley Cyrus Stuck in Middle of Family Drama

Both Noah as well as her brother did not attend the wedding. In a pointed move, Noah wore her father Billy Ray Cyrus’s T-shirt in a public outing during the weekend of the wedding. This puts her firmly opposite of her mother.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” the insider said. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

According to insider, Cyrus’s mother was aware of Noah’s relationship with Purcell prior to pursuing him romantically. The two reportedly dated for eight to nine months. However, their relationship soon ended after Purcell and Tish started pursuing romantic feelings for each other.

The two “haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with Dominic,” according to the outlet. Meanwhile, Cyrus and her father aren’t on the best of terms since he got married in 2023 as well.

Tish and Billy Ray had been together for 30 years prior to their divorce. Since the split, Cyrus and her siblings have been forced to take sides. The latest relationship drama has just put a bigger rift in the family. Cyrus’s mother Tish is reportedly “sad the family are at odds over her and Billy Ray’s respective romances.”