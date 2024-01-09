Timothée Chalamet Responds to Rumors of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner Feud

Timothée Chalamet is setting the record straight. Social media users have recently been gossiping about potential beef between Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. Chalamet is currently dating Jenner.

According to TMZ, Chalamet is denying that there are any hard feelings between the pair. The outlet approached the actor while he was walking in Los Angeles. They asked him directly, “Are you and Selena cool?” “Yeah, of course,” Chalamet replied. He also denied that there was any beef between Jenner and Gomez. He said that the three of them were all good.

The rumored feud reportedly started at the Golden Globes. Attendees captured Gomez on camera talking with BFFs Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Gomez seemed to be a bit livid and looking for support from her friends. Unfortunately for those curious, the video lacked audio so no one knows exactly what Gomez was saying.

However, several internet sleuths have analyzed the video, attempting to read Gomez’s lips. They theorized that Gomez was talking about Chalamet and Jenner. Viewers believe that Gomez said, “I asked for a picture with him, and she said no.” “With Timothée?” to which Gomez allegedly confirmed.

It’s not the first time that Gomez and Jenner have been accused of having a feud. Fans believe they engaged in a feud in early 2023. However, both denied it “This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever,” Jenner shared on TikTok. “You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Gomez also agreed in a reply, “Agreed. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Timothée Chalamet Gets Closer to Kylie Jenner

Chalamet has had to wade through the waters of gossip thanks to his relationship with Jenner. The two reportedly grew even closer during the recent Golden Globes. The two shared intimate moments amid all the cameras.

“Kylie didn’t really leave the table and Timothée stayed right next to her throughout most of the evening,” the source told Us Weekly. “He got up and mingled for a little bit with a few people, but other than that he sat right next to Kylie the whole time.”

“They shared a few kisses and it was obvious they had amazing chemistry,” the source added. “They didn’t stop flirting the entire night.”