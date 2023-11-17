Tim McGraw’s Eldest Daughter Gracie Stuns in Pink and Black Bikini Poolside

Gracie McGraw has it all! Tim McGraw’s oldest daughter stuns in a poolside snap.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter, Gracie McGraw, took to Instagram during a recent wedding weekend getaway. As reported by Hello!, the wedding celebrated her two friends’ marriage.

McGraw, 26, shared a carousel post highlighting her time away, including a stunning snap of herself posing by the pool.

Instagram

In the picture, McGraw wore a black bandeau bikini top and high-waisted pink bikini bottom. She wore her hair in a slicked-back updo and rocked a trendy pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Other photos in the post include a statue of a frog wearing a bikini striking a similar pose, a snap of McGraw and her pals, a mirror selfie, and a photo of the bride and groom.

She captioned the post with a simple sentiment: “Live laugh wedding”

Gracie McGraw’s Parents—The Country Music Power Couple

Tim McGraw, 56, and Faith Hill, 55, celebrated 27 years of marriage last month.

To make the day extra special, Tim posted an adorable throwback photo of Faith on Instagram. The old-school snap—which happened to be the first photo the couple ever took together—gave fans all of the nostalgic feels.

Instagram

Tim lovingly captioned the photo uploaded to Instagram, “This is the very first picture ever taken of us, the very first time we ever met back in spring of 1994. This was backstage of the “New Faces” show at the Country Radio Seminar……I fell for you in an instant!”

He continued, “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary and I fall for you everyday, every time you walk into the room, every time I see you in our 3 beautiful daughter’s smiles. I just keep falling and always will. Happy anniversary my love! @faithhill.”

Tim and Faith are proud parents of three daughters—Gracie, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21.